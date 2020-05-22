Former MLA Holds Protest Against Increase of Power Tariffs in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 22 (ANI): TDP leader and former MLA Tangirala Sowmya held a protest against the new power tariff system on Andhra Pradesh. Following her party's call, Sowmya held the protest at her house in Nandigama town. Among her demands included following the old slab system and to waive off power bills during the lockdown period.Sowmya said, "The power sector has been spoiled during one year of Jagan Reddy's rule. He has cornered the state into darkness with his adamant attitude."The former MLA said that Jagan government's decisions in the power sector have drawn flack from both the courts as well as the central government.Sowmya said that while power tariffs were not increased during five year tenure of Chandrababu Naidu; Jagan Reddy's government had increased tariffs two times in merely one year.Sowmya said that people are crippled financially with the lockdown and increasing power tariffs is an additional burden on them. (ANI)

