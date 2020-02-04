Forumla E: Want to Be in Top 3-4 Teams, Says Mahindra Racing Official

Mumbai, Feb 4 (PTI) A senior Mahindra Racing official on Tuesday said his team intends to be in the top three-four teams in the current Formula E championship, a feat which could be achieved.

Their Formula E team, comprising driversJerome D'Ambrosio and Pascal Wehrlein, have so far competed in two races, with the third race scheduled to be held in Mexico City on February 15.

In a pool of 12 teams, Mahindra Racing are currently at the 10th position, with 14 points.

"There are 12 teams in the championship and our goal is to be (among the) top three-four team, which is imminently possible," team principal Dilbagh Singh said here.

According to Singh, the qualifying speed of D'Ambrosio from Belgium has increased after some adjustments were made in the car.

"Jerome's qualifying speed has improved because the car is a lot more stable in the rear end and Pascal's race awareness with one season is improving, so we seem to be on a much stronger stance," the official claimed.

The official of the only Indian team in fray also said problems found in the car have been rectified.

"We found the problem and rectified it (with regard to the car). If you look at the qualifying pace, we have been in super pole (position) in all the races and near the podium in last race in Santiago. So, inherently we are okay" he said.

"We have consolidated the team under one roof and we feel this is going to give us a lot more potential," the official added.

Forumla E is the world's first-electric international racing motor series.

