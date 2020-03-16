Fourth Covid-19 Case in Telangana, 1 Discharged After Treatment

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): Another person was tested positive for coronavirus in Hyderabd, taking the number of such cases to four in Telangana. The new confirmed patient has a travel history to Scotland, the State Health Ministry said on Monday."The new patient had symptoms of Covid-19. The government's medical team at the State-run Hospital collected his samples and sent them to lab for testing. His samples were tested Covid-19 positive today," the State Health Ministry said. The patient is now admitted in a state-run hospital in the Hyderabad city and is undergoing treatment.The first positive coronavirus patient was discharged three days ago. There are now three covid-19 patients undergoing treatment in the hospital, informed the health ministry. A total of 114 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)