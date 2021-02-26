The American streaming service Paramount plus, on Wednesday (local time) announced the return of the 1993 American hit sitcom 'Frasier' with original series star Kelsey Grammer reprising his role as Dr Frasier Crane in the show. According to People, Kelsey who has won four Emmy Awards, two Golden Globes, a Screen Actors Guild Award and ties the record for the longest-running television character for his role in Frasier has been roped in by the makers of the show's revival. Gossip Girl Reboot Cast Opens Up About How Different the HBO Max Revival Show is From the Original.

Excited about the project, Grammer said in a statement, "Having spent over 20 years of my creative life on the Paramount lot, both producing shows and performing in several, I'd like to congratulate Paramount+ on its entry into the streaming world." He added, "I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr Frasier Crane." The 66-year-old star has played the character since 1984 when he was introduced on the 1982 American comedy show 'Cheers' as Diane Chambers' love interest. He also made special appearances in the 1990 sitcom 'Wings', which was produced and created by Cheers veterans.

His career took a boost after he bagged the lead role in 'Frasier', which ran for 11 seasons, for which he whooped 37 Emmys under his belt. Earlier in 2019, when the makers of the show didn't reveal an official statement about snagging the project, Grammer himself spilt out the beans about the revival of his much-loved show to fans. People reported that the star, in an interview on 'In Depth with Graham Bensinger', that airs on Fox channel told that, he had hatched the plan of making a prequel of the show.

"We're sort of on standby a little bit. Working out a couple of possible network deals that we're circling. Frasier is sort of in a second position to that at this point. So there's still stuff going on. But a revisit to Frasier, Frasier's world is I think definitely going to come," Grammer told host Graham Bensinger. Not disclosing much about the upcoming reboot, he only told that the series will be shot in a new city and will be based on the lead character's desire to find love.

