Gadkari Undergoes Angioplasty

Nagpur, Apr 25 (PTI) Union minister Nitin Gadkari underwent angioplasty recently, a close aide told PTI on Saturday.

He underwent the procedure at a private hospital here on Monday, the aide said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda were among those who called Gadkari and inquired about his health, he said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)