New Delhi, October 2: On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that the introduction of the concepts of Swadeshi and Khadi to the country not only improved the lives of impoverished people but also accelerated the freedom movement. Speaking at a press conference at New Delhi's Khadi India on Thursday, Shah said that the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, awakened the people of the country and made them stand against the British.

"It was Mahatma Gandhi who recognised the soul of India. He awakened the people of India and made them stand against the British... In a way, we cannot separate the freedom movement from Khadi and Swadeshi. At that time, India was a market for English textile mills. By introducing the country to the concepts of Swadeshi and Khadi, Mahatma Gandhi not only accelerated the freedom movement but also brought light to the lives of many impoverished people. For a long time, both Khadi and Swadeshi were forgotten. In 2003, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he launched a major campaign to revive Khadi in Gujarat...From 2014 to today, Khadi has grown hundreds of times. Today, the turnover has reached 1.7 billion rupees. I believe this is a huge achievement," Shah said, addressing the media. Gandhi Jayanti 2025: PM Narendra Modi Pays Homage to Mahatma Gandhi on His Birth Anniversary, Says ‘Will Keep Following Bapu’s Path in Our Quest To Build a Viksit Bharat’.

Appealing to the people to invest in at least Rs 5,000 worth of Khadi products annually, Shah said that both the campaigns would bring employment to the people of the country and also align the mission of bringing the country to the top position of the world by 2047. Gandhi Jayanti, Lal Bahadur Shastri Birth Anniversaries: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Pay Tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Former PM.

Amit Shah Urges for More Use of Khadi and Swadeshi Products

महात्मा गाँधी जी ने खादी को स्वाधीनता, स्वावलंबन और स्वदेशी का माध्यम बनाया। आजादी के बाद भुला दी गई खादी को मोदी सरकार ने फिर से जन-जन के उपयोग की वस्तु बनाई है। गाँधी जयंती पर नई दिल्ली के खादी इंडिया में खादी वस्तुओं की खरीददारी कर सभी से खादी अपनाने और खरीदने का आह्वान किया। pic.twitter.com/RlJSaVMqFJ — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 2, 2025

"...Thousands of families have resolved not to use any foreign goods in their families. Lakhs of shopkeepers have resolved not to sell foreign goods in their shops. Today, I want to appeal to the people of the country to make both these campaigns successful. Every family should purchase at least Rs 5000 worth of Khadi annually. Whether it's bedsheets, pillow covers, curtains, or body towels. When you buy these items, you create employment for someone and bring light to the lives of thousands of poor people. And when you embrace the Swadeshi, you align yourself with an ambitious campaign to take India to the top position in the world by 2047..." Shah further said.

