New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, saying the Father of the Nation's ideals transformed the course of human history and continue to guide India's path to progress.

In a post on social media X, the Prime Minister stated that Gandhi demonstrated how courage and simplicity could become instruments of great change, instilling a belief in the power of service and compassion as essential means of empowering people.

"Gandhi Jayanti is about paying homage to the extraordinary life of beloved Bapu, whose ideals transformed the course of human history. He demonstrated how courage and simplicity could become instruments of great change. He believed in the power of service and compassion as essential means of empowering people. We will keep following his path in our quest to build a Viksit Bharat," the post read.

Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar, Gujarat, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, revered as Mahatma Gandhi, was the pioneer of non-violent resistance. Through his philosophy of ahimsa and satyagraha, he mobilised millions of Indians to participate in the freedom struggle against British colonial rule.

On January 30, 1948, Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse at Gandhi Smriti in New Delhi, just months after India attained independence. His life and sacrifice continue to be remembered across the world as a symbol of peace and human dignity.

The Prime Minister also paid tribute to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary, calling him an "extraordinary statesman" whose integrity, humility and determination strengthened India during challenging times.

In another post on X, Modi stated that Shastri personified exemplary leadership and decisive action, and his clarion call of 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' ignited a spirit of patriotism among the people.

The slogan, given in 1965, remains one of the most enduring expressions of India's collective resolve to safeguard its sovereignty and honour the contribution of farmers.

"Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji was an extraordinary statesman whose integrity, humility and determination strengthened India, including during challenging times," the post read.

"He personified exemplary leadership, strength and decisive action. His clarion call of 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' ignited a spirit of patriotism among our people. He continues to motivate us in the endeavour of building a strong and self-reliant India," the post further read.

Shastri, deeply influenced by Gandhi's teachings, rose from humble beginnings to become Prime Minister and was widely admired for his simplicity, honesty and ability to connect with the common people. His legacy continues to inspire India's pursuit of self-reliance and progress. (ANI)

