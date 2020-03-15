Gauhati HC to Hear Only Urgent Matters Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Guwahati, Mar 15 (PTI) The Gauhati High Court on Sunday decided to restrict its functioning and that of outlying benches to hearing only urgent matters till further orders due to the coronavirus outbreak.

No one except advocates and parties appearing in person, who are to address arguments in a matter, shall be permitted in the courtroom, a notification issued by the Gauhati High Court registrar said.

The functioning of the courts in the principal seat of the high court as well as its outlying benches in Kohima, Aizawl and Itanagar will be restricted to urgent matters only till further orders, the notification stated.

"The other cases shall stand adjourned," it said.

All entrants, including lawyers, litigants and security staff will be subjected to medical screening in the new as well as the old high court building, according to the notification.

The registrars of all three outlying benches have also been asked to issue instructions accordingly.

Entry of any foreign national in courts and offices is strictly restricted till further orders, the notification said.

These measures have been taken following the advisory by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on avoidance or postponement of mass gatherings till the spread of coronavirus is contained, it said.

Last week, the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court took similar decisions.

The number of novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 107 on Sunday. Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 31, followed by 22 in Kerala, the Union Health Ministry said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)