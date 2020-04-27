Ghaziabad DM Orders Closure of Parks During Lockdown

Ghaziabad, Apr 27 (PTI) Taking serious note of people gathering in parks in violation of the lockdown norms, the district administration has directed the Ghaziabad Development Authority, the Nagar Nigam and the Awas Vikas Parishad to close these places for the public.

It is often seen that people are gathering in parks and sitting close to each other. They do not wear masks or maintain social distancing, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said.

The violators of the lockdown will be dealt with strictly, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said orders have been passed on to all SHOs to ensure the closure of the parks.

He also said 1,221 vehicles were challaned and 37 seized for defying the lockdown orders.

