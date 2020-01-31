GHMC to Complete Restoration Work at Hyderabad 's Mouzam Zahi Market Soon

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jan 31 (ANI): The Greater Hyderabad and Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is on the verge of completing the restoration works here at Mouzam Zahi Market as part of beautification process initiated by the city municipal corporation."The restoration works at Mouzam Zahi Market, which began last year, have come to a final shape now and within a few months we shall complete the restoration," Musharraf Ali, GHMC Commissioner told ANI on Friday."During this year's Republic Day we installed a flag on 100-feet pole post, which has come out extremely beautiful. This flag will be hoisted as per the National Flag code. This was done by the shopkeepers themselves on this occasion," he added.The city municipal corporation has lit the whole Mouzam Zahi area and is now planning to create a musical or cultural centre at the market place.The civic body has also planned decoration of 175 electric poles in the city with strip lighting and a vertical garden for a pleasant view along with facilitating the restoration of water fountains. (ANI)

