Goa App to Track Suspected COVID-19 Carriers During Quarantine

Panaji, Apr 5 (PTI) The Goa government on Sunday introduced a mobile application for tracking suspected and asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19 during their quarantine period.

Talking to PTI, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said the app has been launched as part of the government's initiative to curb further spread of coronavirus.

"Goa health ministry has collaborated with a company to launch COVIDLocator, a GPS-based location tracker that will help in tracking suspected and asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19 when they leave their quarantine zone," he said.

Rane said the app will track a suspected carrier "only during the quarantined period".

"We are monitoring the back-end data, the location of the people who are quarantined," he said.

The app is meant for those people, who have been asked to remain quarantined, he added.

There are currently seven COVID-19 patients in the state. The government has set up a special hospital in South Goa for treatment of such patients.

