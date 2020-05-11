Goa Govt Should Find Alternative for SSC, HSSC Examinations: Digambar Kamat

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 11 (ANI): Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat has said that the Goa government should advice Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education to find alternative for SSC and HSSC examinations in the prevailing COVID-19 situation, after consulting with education and health experts.Due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, SSC examination and two papers of HSSC examination were postponed. The government has decided to hold the examinations from May 20 and May 21, onwards."Several parents, teachers and representatives of NGOs have brought to my notice that it is not advisable to push the young students to answer the examination when they are mentally not prepared for the same," said Digambar Kamat in a statement."Almost 18,000 students will be appearing for the SSC examination and will have to maintain the norms of physical distancing and hygiene. The Goa board will have to make arrangement for almost 1,800 classrooms to accommodate 8 to 10 students in one class to answer the examination," said Kamat."At present the government centres do not have such infrastructure. The government will have to lookout for additional school premises. However it is important to ensure that the classrooms are having proper fans and ventilations, toilets and washrooms and other infrastructural facilities," added Kamat.He further said, "I am also informed that almost 200 plus students of SSC/ HSSC are out of Goa and are awaiting transport arrangement to reach back. They may face quarantine issue on their return and may not be able to appear for exams."He further said that conducting the exams would be like playing with the lives of children. Students will be accompanied by parents who will disturb social distancing norms, he added.He concluded saying, the government should find an alternative to examinations by taking advice from experts, and accept the demand of Goa Headmasters Association, NGOs, social organisations, teachers and students. (ANI)

