Goa: Omani Cricketer Gets Bail in Attempt to Murder Case

Panaji, May 6 (PTI) A local court on Wednesday granted bail to Omani cricketer Badal Singh, who was arrested for allegedly shooting at his wife and injuring her in Goa.

Singh (32) has been living at Cuncolim village in South Goa with his family.

"Additional sessions judge South Goa Edgar Fernandes granted conditional bail to Singh, who was booked by the Cuncolim police for shooting at his wife," said advocate Vinay Patkar, representing the accused cricketer.

Singh plays for the Oman cricket team, and was in Goa when his wife lodged a complaint against him on April 11 for allegedly shooting at her with an air gun and injuring her, the lawyer said.

The accused was arrested on May 1 and booked under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, he added.

