Goa Youth Hostel Turns Shelter for Tourists, Labourers Stuck Amid Lockdown

Panaji (Goa) [India], April 5 (ANI): As hundreds of people got stuck in various cities due to the nationwide lockdown which was imposed on March 24, a youth hostel at Miramar in Goa is housing a group of people from diverse backgrounds - a Chinese national down for a sabbatical to a couple on their honeymoon to migrant workers abandoned by contractors."The hostel with a capacity of 100 has now been re-structured to accommodate the 70-odd people stranded amid the lockdown while following social distancing norms," said Anant Joshi, ex-Navy personnel and director of the youth and tourist hostel.He also said that a set routine has been formed to psychologically help those staying at the hostel. "In the morning we have yoga classes, breakfast and then a shramdaan is held during which people, who want to volunteer in cleaning the hostel, can work," he added.Speaking on the necessary health check-up amid the coronavirus outbreak, the director of the hostel said, "People who are staying here have been thoroughly checked, including their health and travel history."One of the tourists, Merja Umesh said, "I had come to Goa with my wife for our honeymoon. We had our return tickets to Gujarat on March 23 evening but with Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing complete lockdown in the country our tickets got cancelled.""Though the facilities in the hostel are good and we are getting food on time but we want to return home as soon as possible," he added. (ANI)

