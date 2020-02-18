Gold Worth Rs 85 Lakh Seized, Sri Lankan National Held in Chennai Airport

Chennai, Feb 18 (PTI) Customs officials at the airport here have seized gold worth Rs 85.37 lakh from passengers in the last two days and arrested a Sri Lankan national in this connection.

Acting on a specific information, the air intelligence wing sleuths recovered gold worth Rs 35 lakh concealed in paste form a Sri Lankan national who arrived from Colombo on Monday.

He was arrested as the quantum of the gold seized from him was over Rs 20 lakh, the Customs department said in a release.

In another incident, the officials recovered the yellow metal concealed in the rectum of a passenger who arrived from Abu Dhabi on Monday Night. The value of the gold seized was Rs 18 lakh.

The sleuths recovered gold worth Rs 21 lakh from two passengers from Kuala Lumpur on Monday night.

The officials cut opened the containers the passengers were carrying and recovered thin gold rods concealed inside fish pieces, it said.

In another incident, the officials recovered the precious metal concealed in pockets of a passenger from Kuala Lumpur. The value of the gold seized from him was Rs 11.37 lakh.

In all the incidents, the quantity of the gold seized under the Customs Act was 2 kg.

