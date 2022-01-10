New Zealand director Jane Campion just won a Golden Globe for helming 'The Power of the Dog'. In this category, Kenneth Branagh (Belfast), Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter), Steven Spielberg (West Side Story), and Denis Villeneuve (Dune) were nominated alongside Campion. At the 78th Venice International Film Festival, campion had won the Silver Lion award for directing The Power of the Dog 'The Power of the Dog' is a 2021 Western psychological drama film written and directed by Jane Campion and it is based on the 1967 novel of the same name by Thomas Savage. Golden Globes 2022: Jean Smart Wins Award for Best Performance in a Musical or Comedy Series in HBO Max’s Hacks.

The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, and Kodi Smit-McPhee. The film is an international co-production among New Zealand, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The film deals with themes such as love, grief, resentment, jealousy, and sexuality. Earlier, Australian actor Kodi Smit-McPhee won a Golden Globe in the category of 'Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture'. The actor picked up the accolade for essaying the role of Peter Gordon in Jane Campion's western film 'The Power of the Dog'. Golden Globes 2022: Disney’s Musical Drama Encanto Wins Best Picture Award for Animated Category.

The nominations for the 79th Golden Globes were announced on December 13, 2021. Various media organizations including US broadcaster NBC, and streaming giants like Netflix, Amazon, and Warner Media are boycotting the ceremony over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's (HFPA) lack of action to increase the membership diversity of the organization. The HFPA is holding the ceremony in private and the winners are being announced online.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)