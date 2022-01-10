American comedy-drama Hacks on Monday took home the Globen Globe for 'Best Musical/Comedy Series'. In this particular category, The Great, Only Murders in the Building, Reservations Dogs, and Ted Lasso were nominated alongside Hacks. American actor Jean Smart also won a Golden Globe for her role in the HBO Max's show 'Hacks'. Earlier she had won an Emmy for her portrayal in the same show. Golden Globes 2022: Sarah Snook Wins Award for Best Performance in a Television Supporting Role for Succession.

'Hacks' is an American comedy-drama streaming television series created by Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs, and Jen Statsky. The show premiered last year on HBO Max and it stars Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, and Carl Clemons-Hopkins. The series focuses on the professional relationship between a young comedy writer and a legendary stand-up comedienne. The show had also accolades including Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Writing, Outstanding Directing, and for Smart, Outstanding Lead Actress. Golden Globes 2022: Kenneth Branagh Wins Best Screenplay Motion Picture Award for Belfast.

The nominations for the 79th Golden Globes were announced on December 13, 2021. Various media organizations including US broadcaster NBC, and streaming giants like Netflix, Amazon, and Warner Media are boycotting the ceremony over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's (HFPA) lack of action to increase the membership diversity of the organization. The HFPA is holding the ceremony in private and the winners are being announced online.

