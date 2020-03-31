Govt Has Details of Those Who Took Part : Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 31 (PTI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said the government has collected the details of those who took part from the state in recent religious congregations in Nizamuddin and Malaysia and it needs to be examined if they have any health issues.

"Police have already made detailed examination in this regard. Thelist of participants have been given through respectivedistrictcollectors. Necessary precautions will be made in the concerned districts in this regard," Vijayan told reporters here.

The government has the exact number of participants and thedetails of the districts they are hailing from, he said. Meanwhile, Pathananthitta police said they have identified 6 persons in the district in connection with the Nizamuddin congregation. "Three persons had taken part in the congregation, of them one hadalready died. One person is in quarantine in the district while theother is located now in Thiruvananrhapuram," a senior police officialtold PTI. The others are not participants but had travelled to Delhi along with them, he said. In the nearby Alappuzha district, three persons have been identified in connection with the congregation, police said. "They have been in quarantine and under the surveillance of thehealth department since they have reached back the state from Delhi," another official said. Several people, who had attended the religious congregation at Nizamuddin in the national capital are suspected to be having symptoms of Covid19, even as at least 24 have tested positive.PTI

