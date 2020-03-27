Govt Providing 2-months Ration to Every Cardholder in Advance: Jharkhand Minister

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Mar 27 (ANI): The Jharkhand government is supplying two months ration in advance to the cardholders and those who have applied online for cards are being added to this scheme, state Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Rameshwar Oraon said on Friday."Jharkhand government is providing two months ration to cardholders in advance. Those who have applied online for cards are being added to this scheme. 2,000 packets each containing two kg chura (Crums), 500 grams gur (Jaggery) and 500 grams chana (Black gram), will be kept at each district for an emergency," Oraon said."Besides this, 2 kg of salt will be provided every month for a period of three months. Till now, it was 1 kg per month," he added.Oraon said that the DGP had asked to open 'Daal Bhat' centres at police stations."A total of 5,000 such packets are kept in Ranchi. Presently, there are 377 'Daal Bhat centres' (CM food scheme) running in the state. The DGP had asked to open Dal Bhat centres at police stations. As many as 460 additional Daal Bhat centres will start at police stations across the state," he said.The government is also ensuring that there is no shortage of food and other essentials in the market."Total 310 flying squads, one at each block and two at each district, are being formed so that the facilities and arrangements could reach everywhere without any hindrance. The government held a meeting with the FCI. Reports are coming regarding the shortage of fodder. The government has requested Bihar for fodder supply," Oraon said.A total of 724 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease. (ANI)

