Great Mood in the Camp: Ravindra Jadeja Ahead of First ODI Against Proteas

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Mar 11 (ANI): Ahead of the first ODI against South Africa, Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Wednesday shared an all smiles picture with the teammates from the Men in Blue's practice session.Jadeja posted the picture on Twitter and wrote, "Laughs all around Great mood in the camp." In the photo, pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rishabh Pant, Shubhman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan can be seen laughing during the practice session.In the other picture, Jadeja is smiling along with Jasprit Bumrah and Prithvi Shaw.The 31-year-old all-rounder last featured in the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch. He scored 9 and 16* and scalped two wickets in the game.After the return of all-rounder Hardik Pandya in the Indian squad, Jadeja will have a tough fight for his spot in the playing eleven.India's ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli (C ), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill.South Africa squad: Quinton de Kock (c, wk), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Jon-Jon Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan.The first ODI will be played in Dharamsala on March 11 while the other two matches will be played in Lucknow and Kolkata on March 15 and 18, respectively. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)