Gujarat Police Chief Shivanand Jha Gets Three-month Extension

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Senior IPS officer Shivanand Jha was on Thursday given a three-month extension in service, till July-end, as Director General of Gujarat Police, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Jha, a 1983-batch officer of the Indian Police Service, was due to superannuate at the end of this month.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved extension in Jha's service for a period of three months beyond his superannuation, i.e., April 30, 2020 in public interest, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)