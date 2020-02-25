Hansi Flick Believes Philippe Coutinho Putting 'too Much Pressure' on Himself

Leeds [UK], Feb 25 (ANI): Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick believes that Philippe Coutinho is a gifted player but said the Brazilian is putting 'too much pressure' on himself."His training performances always give me hope that he will deliver. He is a gifted player. He puts too much pressure on himself. He keeps trying to put his stamp on the game," Goal.com quoted Flick as saying.Coutinho, who joined Barcelona from Liverpool in January 2018, was sent to Bayern Munich in August last year on a loan deal.Although Coutinho is struggling to find form, Flick said they will continue to support the Brazilian player."Not all decisions are currently correct. We will continue to support him. I think a lot of him as a footballer -- but also as a person," he said.Bayern Munich will compete against Chelsea in Champions League on February 26. (ANI)

