Haryana Post Seven-wicket Win over Assam in Ranji Trophy

Rohtak, Feb 5 (PTI) Skipper Harshal Patel starred with four wickets in each innings as Haryana posted a seven-wicket win over Assam on the second day of their Ranji Trophy Group 'C' match here on Wednesday.

Trailing by 101 runs, Assam made 197 in 56.5 overs in their second innings, leaving the hosts with 97 runs for victory.

Patel (4/49) snapped four wickets to add to his first innings haul of four for 32.

Haryana then reached the target in 20 overs with Ankit Kumar scoring 30 and Shivam Chauhan (26 not out) and Chaitanya Bishnoi (21 not out) producing unbeaten knocks.

Earlier, the home team could not add to its overnight score of 198 as an injured Tinu Kundu did not bat.

Assam did not have a great start in the second innings and lost opener Kunal Saikia, who was caught in the slips by Himanshu Rana off medium-pacer Ajit Chahal for a duck.

Shubam Mandal (6) and Rishav Das (8) staged a minor recovery, taking the score to 21. However, Das and Mandal fell in the space of two runs.

This brought together captain Gokul Sharma (44, 86 balls, 6 fours) and the talented Riyan Parag (36, 36 balls, 3 fours, 2 sixes) and the duo added 55 runs with the latter not afraid to go for his shots.

Apart from three boundaries, Parag hit a couple of huge sixes.

Chaitanya Bishnoi got Parag with his left-arm spin, having him caught by Ankit Kumar.

The captain then joined forces with the top-scorer Saahil Jain (63, 101 balls, 7 fours, 1 six) to put on 60 runs for the fifth wicket.

When the two looked set to defy the Haryana attack for long, Sharma was sent packing by medium-pacer Ashish Hooda.

Jain continued to look for runs and reached his half-century from 80 balls and extended Assam's lead.

However, Patel (4/49) hastened Assam's end by taking three of the last four wickets, including that of Jain.

Chasing 97 to win, Haryana openers Shubham Rohilla (16) and Ankit Kumar (30, 30 balls, 2 fours, 2 sixes) provided a good start, adding 33 runs.

Rohilla and Himanshu Rana (7) were dismissed in quick succession but Shivam Chauhan and Chaitanya Bishnoi took the team home without any further jolts.

The win took Haryana's tally to 30 points and they are now placed fourth in the group.

In another match, Services crushed Uttarakhand by 10 wickets to pick up seven wickets.

Brief Scores: Assam 97 all out in 37 overs (Rajjakuddin Ahmed 35 not out; Tinu Kundu 5/35; Harshal Patel 4/32) and 197 all out in 56.5 overs (Saahil Jain 63, Gokul Sharma 44, Riyan Parag 36; Harshal Patel 4/49, A Chahal 2/33, A Hooda 2/35) lost to Haryana 198 all out in 46.3 overs (R P Sharma 59, Chaitanya Bishnoi 46, Harshal Patel 28; Ranjeet Mali 3/34, Mukthar Hussain 3/38, Siddarth Sarmah 3/65) and 100 for 3 in 20 overs (Ankit Kumar 30, Shivam Chauhan 26 not out). Points: Haryana: 6, Assam: 0. At Agartala: J&K 329 all out in 95.5 overs (Jiyaad Nazir Magrey 66, Aquib Nabi 46, Abid Mushtaq 76 not out; M B Mura Singh 4/100) and 49 for 1 in 18 overs vs Tripura 187 all out in 60.5 overs (Milid 55, Pratyush Singh 47; Parvez Rasool 7/45). At Dehardun: Uttarakhand 83 all out in 23.4 overs (D Negi 21 not out; Raushan Raj 3/27, Diwesh Pathania 3/28) and 137 all out in 58.1 overs (Tanmay Srivastava 52; Raushan Raj 3/11, Sachidanand Pandey 3/29) lost to Services 173 all out in 52.2 overs (Rahul Singh Gahlaut 45, Mumtaz Qadir 37; Mayank Mishra 6/48) and 48 for no loss in 17.4 overs (SU Yadav 24 not out, M Qadir 23 not out). Points: Services: 7, Uttarakhand: 0. At Pune: Odisha 293 all out in 101.1 overs (Shantanu Mishra 84, Rajesh Dhuper 110 not out, Anurag Sarangi 41; A Palkar 4/81) vs Maharashtra 219 for 2 in 73 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 110 batting, Ankit Bawane 80 batting). At Jamshedpur: Chhattisgarh 559 all out in 160.3 overs (Harpreet Singh Bhatia 221, Ajay Mandal 121 not out, Jiwanjot Singh 52; Sahil Raj 3/83, Sonu Kumar Singh 3/158) vs Jharkhand 36 for 4 in 10 overs (Veer Pratap Singh 3/7).

