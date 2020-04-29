HC Provides Protection to Runaway Married Couple

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Wednesday provided police protection to a runaway couple, who got married against the wishes of their families and feared for their lives.

The woman, who filed the petition, told the high court that she got married to the man on March 12 this year in Delhi and both are residents of Haryana and their family members are searching them and they apprehend that they will be harmed.

Justice Yogesh Khanna, who conducted the hearing through video conferencing, asked the woman to give necessary details of her residence and that of their parents to the police.

The prosecutor told the court that the woman and her husband are not the permanent residents of Delhi as she has come here at the house of her spouse's relative.

The prosecutor also said the couple has not provided the details of their respective parents to the police officials.

The court said if the couple is residing in Delhi, they shall give their address details to the police official who is directed to provide police assistance to them whenever required.

“Further in case the petitioner (woman) and her husband are residing in jurisdiction of some other police station, …. (police official) shall inform the concerned SHO about this order so that the mobile number of the police officials of concerned police be given to the petitioner and her husband, so that they both can contact and seek assistance as and when required,” the court said.

