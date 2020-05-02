He Was Born with Heart of Solid Gold: Ryan Reynolds Wishes The Rock on Birthday

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): As actor Dwayne Johnson or 'The Rock' turned 48 today, his friend and co-actor Ryan Reynolds made sure to wish him. Reynolds took to Twitter and penned down a birthday wish for his 'Red Notice' co-star. "He may have gone through puberty in the womb, but he was born with a heart of solid gold. One of the best guys on earth," the 43-year-old actor tweeted. "Happy Birthday to my friend, co-star and ribbon dance professor, @therock," his tweet further read. Taking a moment out from his birthday, The Rock too made sure he replies to his friend's best wishes and said, "Appreciate you, mi amigo. And all our ribbon dances under the pale moonlight."The Rock turned 48 today and celebrated the birthday in quarantine at his home with his family. (ANI)

