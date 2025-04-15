Health News | Learning About Social Interaction by Studying Dancing

Get latest articles and stories on Health at LatestLY. Dancing fluidly with someone requires social coordination. This skill requires coordinating movements with others while also processing dynamic sensory input, such as sounds and visuals.

Agency News ANI| Apr 15, 2025 12:00 AM IST
A+
A-
Health News | Learning About Social Interaction by Studying Dancing
Representative Image (Image source: Pexels)

Washington DC [US], April 14 (ANI): Dancing fluidly with someone requires social coordination. This skill requires coordinating movements with others while also processing dynamic sensory input, such as sounds and visuals.

Felix Bigand and Giacomo Novembre from the Italian Institute of Technology in Rome, together with others, report on how the brain drives social coordination during dance.

Also Read | How Much Water Should You Drink in Summer To Remain Hydrated As Heatwave Sweeps Cities?.

The researchers recruited pairs of inexperienced dancers and recorded their brain activity, whole-body movements, and muscle activity as they danced to the same or different songs. The researchers also manipulated whether dancers could or could not see each other. These methods unveiled distinct neural signals for music processing, self-generated movements, movements generated by following a partner, and social coordination.

Neural signals for social coordination that enabled synchronized movements between people occurred only when dancers were moving to the same song and could see each other.

Also Read | Government & Private Health Plans for Seniors: What You Need To Know?.

Bigand said, "What was perhaps most peculiar was we found that out of the 15 different movements we recorded, the brain was most sensitive to bouncing or flexing of the knees [during social coordination]. This was strange because bouncing had relatively weak amplitudes (or strength) compared to most of the other movements. For the brain to respond more to a weaker movement, like bounce, suggests it has a unique role in social coordination."

According to the authors, this work advances our understanding of social interaction beyond dancing because it sheds light on how the brain supports socially engaging activities while integrating dynamic sensory information. Bigand also emphasizes that the methods used to unravel distinct neural signals for different kinds of sensory information processing may improve the applicability of future preclinical work to reality. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
A+
A-
Health News | Learning About Social Interaction by Studying Dancing
Representative Image (Image source: Pexels)

Washington DC [US], April 14 (ANI): Dancing fluidly with someone requires social coordination. This skill requires coordinating movements with others while also processing dynamic sensory input, such as sounds and visuals.

Felix Bigand and Giacomo Novembre from the Italian Institute of Technology in Rome, together with others, report on how the brain drives social coordination during dance.

Also Read | How Much Water Should You Drink in Summer To Remain Hydrated As Heatwave Sweeps Cities?.

The researchers recruited pairs of inexperienced dancers and recorded their brain activity, whole-body movements, and muscle activity as they danced to the same or different songs. The researchers also manipulated whether dancers could or could not see each other. These methods unveiled distinct neural signals for music processing, self-generated movements, movements generated by following a partner, and social coordination.

Neural signals for social coordination that enabled synchronized movements between people occurred only when dancers were moving to the same song and could see each other.

Also Read | Government & Private Health Plans for Seniors: What You Need To Know?.

Bigand said, "What was perhaps most peculiar was we found that out of the 15 different movements we recorded, the brain was most sensitive to bouncing or flexing of the knees [during social coordination]. This was strange because bouncing had relatively weak amplitudes (or strength) compared to most of the other movements. For the brain to respond more to a weaker movement, like bounce, suggests it has a unique role in social coordination."

According to the authors, this work advances our understanding of social interaction beyond dancing because it sheds light on how the brain supports socially engaging activities while integrating dynamic sensory information. Bigand also emphasizes that the methods used to unravel distinct neural signals for different kinds of sensory information processing may improve the applicability of future preclinical work to reality. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
shadab khan
500+K+ searches
points table ipl 2025
20000+K+ searches
premier league standings
2000+K+ searches
xiaomi 15 ultra
200+K+ searches
ipl point table
10000+K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Google Trends Google Trends
shadab khan
500+K+ searches
points table ipl 2025
20000+K+ searches
premier league standings
2000+K+ searches
xiaomi 15 ultra
200+K+ searches
ipl point table
10000+K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliKerala Lottery ResultsNarendra ModiIPL 2025Today FestivalFamous BirthdaysLadki Bahin YojanaJaatRohit SharmaFatafatPM Internship SchemeKim Soo-hyunWordle Hints
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel