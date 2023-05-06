Washington [US], May 6 (ANI): We already know that eating a nutritious diet has an impact on body weight, cholesterol levels, and heart health. A recent study from the University of Illinois looks at another factor: the role of nutrition in maintaining a healthy gut microbiome. Following the Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGA) supports a gut microbiota composition that may enhance overall health, according to the study.

"Currently, there is no definition of a 'healthy' microbiome. Understanding how diet may influence the structure of the gut microbiota is important so we can make recommendations on dietary approaches," says Alexis Baldeon, doctoral student in the Division of Nutritional Sciences (DNS), part of College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences at U of I. Baldeon is lead author of the paper, published in The Journal of Nutrition.

Also Read | Surgery on Unborn Child: US Doctors Perform First-Ever Brain Surgery on Unborn Baby To Prevent Heart Failure After Birth.

The microbiota consists of trillions of microorganisms that live in the gastrointestinal tract. They contribute to many physiological processes, and a diverse gut microbiota may promote resilience to disruptions that could contribute to disease.

The researchers analyzed data from the American Gut Project, a large, crowdsourced database that includes fecal samples from thousands of individuals across the U.S. Their study focused on data from a subset of 432 healthy individuals divided into three groups according to how closely they followed the Healthy Eating Index (HEI), which is based on the DGA.

Also Read | Aphrodisiac Foods for Sex Drive: Oysters, Maca, Saffron or Simply Placebo Effect...What Works Best To Boost Your Libido; Everything You Need To Know.

The group with the highest total HEI score, indicating the strongest compliance with the DGA, had the highest gut microbiota diversity, as well as a larger presence of bacteria that contribute beneficial functions like fiber fermentation, Baldeon says.

"The gut microbiota is really good at breaking down fiber, which is important because humans cannot digest fiber. Study participants with a higher diet quality had a greater abundance of bacteria involved in fiber metabolism," he notes.

Dietary guidelines and nutrient recommendations historically haven't included considerations for the microbiota. But that could change in the future, says Hannah Holscher, associate professor in the Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition at U of I and co-author of the study.

"Our work provides clues for specific microbes that may be relevant for monitoring the health of the microbiota and overall health," Holscher says. "Having your microbiome composition tested is currently not part of a standard physical examination. Even if you went out and got your microbiome sequenced today, your doctor or dietitian would not be able to give you strong, evidence-based recommendations from your results. But as we understand more about the interaction of diet, microbiota, and health, some gut microbes may become targets of our dietary recommendations. Just like we currently make recommendations to reduce sodium to lower your blood pressure or reduce saturated fat to lower your LDL cholesterol, our goal is to make dietary recommendations to nourish beneficial gut microbes."

Health policy is also starting to recognize the importance of the gut microbiome, the researchers say. Indeed, the scientific report for the latest DGA acknowledges that evidence from diet-microbiota studies should be considered in future dietary recommendations.

Holscher and Baldeon note their study supports the current DGA recommendations for a diet rich in fruits, vegetables and fiber. Following those guidelines, outlined in MyPlate, is still the best strategy for your overall health, including nourishing your gut microbes.

The paper, "Diet Quality and the Fecal Microbiota in Adults in the American Gut Project," is published in The Journal of Nutrition In addition to Baldeon and Holscher, authors include Daniel McDonald, Antonio Gonzalez, and Rob Knight. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)