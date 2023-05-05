Let's talk about aphrodisiacs! Foods including oysters, ginkgo biloba and saffron etc., known to boost your sex drive are known as aphrodisiacs. Although more research is required to know their effectiveness, some of these aphrodisiacs may have their own set of negative effects as well, but they have been known to boost libido in people. Aphrodisiacs are substances such as foods or medications that stimulate the desire, enjoyment, or performance of sexual activity. Numerous pharmaceuticals are offering and promoting these aphrodisiacs specifically for their libido-enhancing properties.

Natural alternatives are often safer and have fewer negative effects. It's important to keep in mind that many aphrodisiacs lack scientific support, and some natural ingredients can even have unfavourable consequences for you so consult your doctor before attempting any supplements if you're considering it. Is Ginger an Aphrodisiac? Magical Effects of the Spice to Last Longer in Bed & Intense Orgasms.

Check Out These Aphrodisiacs That Could Increase Libido:

Maca

A sweet root vegetable called maca has a number of health advantages. It is known as "the Peruvian Viagra" in South America and is frequently used to increase fertility. It is closely related to cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, kale, and cabbage and primarily grows in the mountains of central Peru.

Chocolate

It was regarded as a potent aphrodisiac by the ancient Aztecs. The substance phenylethylamine, also known as the "chemical of love," is found in chocolate. However, the aphrodisiac properties of chocolate are probably more myth than fact.

Tribulus

Annual plant Tribulus terrestris, sometimes referred to as Bindii, thrives in dry environments. Supplement makers frequently assert that their products can increase libido.

Biloba ginseng

The Ginkgo biloba tree, one of the oldest types of trees, is the source of the herbal supplement known as ginkgo biloba. It is used in traditional Chinese medicine to treat a variety of illnesses, such as sadness and dysfunctional erections.

Red Ginseng

Another common herb used in Chinese medicine is ginseng. Red ginseng is one form that is frequently used to treat a range of conditions in both men and women, including poor libido and sexual function.

Fenugreek

Worldwide, fenugreek is cultivated as an annual plant. Although it is most frequently used as a spice in South Asian cuisine, its seeds are also widely used in Ayurvedic medicine as an anti-inflammatory and libido-enhancing treatment.

Saffron

The Crocus sativus flower is the source of the spice known as saffron. It is a Southwest Asian native and one of the priciest spices when measured by weight. This spice is sometimes employed as an alternative treatment for depression. It is known to lower stress levels and improve mood while also shooting up your sex drive.

There are no studies to back up the claims that oysters can increase libido in people, despite one study suggesting they may have some libido-boosting effects in rats. Capsaicin, the substance that gives hot chillies their heat, is said to trigger nerve endings on the tongue, releasing hormones that increase sex drive. No research, however, back up this assertion.

Another important aspect is the placebo effect. A placebo is an inert chemical that is administered to a research subject who believes it to be a medicine but is actually just a sugar tablet. The "placebo effect" is the phenomenon in which the therapeutic value of a substance is seen to be equal to or greater than that of the substance itself. It has been seen that sometimes simply the placebo effect does the trick.

(Disclaimer: The information in this article doesn't substitute medical consultation. Please consult your doctor before attempting any natural/pharmaceutical supplements)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2023 02:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).