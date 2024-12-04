Shimla, Dec 3 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday directed officials to make preparations for the winter season and deploy adequate human resources and snow-clearing equipment in vulnerable areas.

Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena reviewed the preparedness for the winter season in a meeting with the heads of various departments and the deputy commissioners of all districts here.

In a statement, he said the district administrations should give priority to road connectivity, hospitals, power and water supply plants, and educational institutions.

The chief secretary asked deputy commissioners to ensure adequate food and fuel supplies in the areas that remain cut off due to heavy snow and road blockages. He also asked the authorities to make certain that communication channels remain functional in such areas.

Saxena also directed the establishment of control rooms at all levels to ensure coordination and swift response to any emergencies.

The issue of pre-positioning of National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force personnel in Shimla and other districts prone to disasters was also discussed in the meeting.

