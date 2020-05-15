Hindu Couple Forcibly Converted to Islam in Pakistan's Sindh

World. (File Image)

Sindh [Pakistan], May 15 (ANI): In another incident of religious intolerance in Pakistan, a Hindu couple was forcibly converted to Islam at a local mosque in Sindh's city of Nawabshah.The incident was reported by local media on Friday.Imam of the local Masjid, Hamid Qadri, facilitated the conversion of the duo, while the leader of Jamaat Ahle Sunnat's, a Muslim religious organization in Pakistan that represents the Barelvi movement, was also present.The newly converted couple was given cash following the conversion.In recent times, several cases of forced conversion have come to the fore, highlighting religious persecution in Pakistan.Every year, around 1,000 young Sindhi Hindu girls between the age of 12 and 28 are abducted, forcibly married and converted to Islam, US-based Sindhi Foundation has said.Pakistan on several occasions has promised to safeguard the interests of minority communities in the nation. However, rampant attacks on the minorities narrate a different story.Islamabad has been discriminating against its religious minorities, which is manifested in various forms of targeted violence, mass murders, extrajudicial killings, abduction, rapes, forced conversion to Islam, etc., making the Pakistani Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Ahmadiyyas, and Shias one of the most persecuted minorities in the region. (ANI)

