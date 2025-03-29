New Delhi, March 29: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has extended greetings to the residents of the state and the country on the beginning of the Hindu New Year, Vikram Samvat 2082, from March 30. CM Yadav also highlighted that 'Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan' (Water Conservation and Augmentation Campaign) would also be launched on Sunday. The initiative, aimed at increasing public participation in water conservation and constructing more water structures, will run continuously for 90 days until June 30.

"Vikram Samvat 2082 is going to start from tomorrow, and I want to extend greetings to the people of the entire country and the state for the same. Vikram Samvat is also linked with Emperor Vikramaditya, and it is the first day of our festivals (Hindu New Year). Additionally, Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan will also launch tomorrow in the entire state. The campaign will run for three months, and several programs will be organized during this period to promote water conservation in all the districts in the state," CM told ANI. Happy Gudi Padwa 2025 Greetings: Share Marathi New Year Wishes, HD Images, Messages, Quotes and Wallpapers To Celebrate the Festival of Maharashtra.

The Chief Minister further urged everyone to participate in the campaign of water conservation across the state. "Along with this, another program will be held in Ujjain under the Vikram Utsav, and the convocation ceremony of Vikram University will also take place. In addition, the inauguration of a heritage hotel will be organised, and a new tradition will start to name chambers after the famous rulers of Ujjain. Ujjain has been a center of attraction since ancient times. Our government is continuously working hard regarding the Simhastha to be held here in the city of Mahakal in the coming time. Just like arrangements were made in Prayagraj, better arrangements are being made for Ujjain as well," he added. Gudi Padwa 2025 Mehndi Designs: Simple Arabic Mehendi Ideas and Indian Henna Patterns For Front and Back Hands To Celebrate the Beginning of the Hindu New Year (Watch Videos).

Simhastha is a Hindu religious Mela held every 12 years in the Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh. It is also known as the Ujjain Simhastha Kumbh and the previous Simhastha was held in 2016.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)