Hizbul Mujahideen Terrorist Arrested in J-K's Kulgam

Srinagar, Apr 23 (PTI) A terrorist belonging to banned outfit Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) was arrested from Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

Arms and ammunition were recovered from him, they said.

"(Based) on a specific input, police have arrested an active terrorist of proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen in Kulgam," a police spokesperson said.

Officers at a checkpoint established at Nihama arrested Shakir Alie, a resident of Damhal Hanjipora area of Kulgam, he said.

Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, have been recovered from his possession, he added.

The spokesperson said Alie had gone missing on April 14 this year and joined the militant ranks.

He was apprehended in 2018 while he was trying to join militancy. However, he was released without charges due to lack of evidence, the spokesperson said.

