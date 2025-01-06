Chennai, January 6: Two children have tested positive for Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) and are currently undergoing treatment, a health official said on Monday. These two are the first cases to be reported from the city from two hospitals. Further details are awaited. HMPV Virus Scare: No Patient Infected With Human Metapneumovirus in Mumbai, Says BMC; Urges Citizens To Take Precautions.

Meanwhile, officials of the state health department held a meeting to discuss the measures to be taken to screen for HMPV and the precautions to be put in place to contain its spread.

