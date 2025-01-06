Mumbai, January 6: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday said that no Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) case has been reported in Mumbai and urged the citizens to take precautions. "Various news has been published in the media regarding the ongoing outbreak of the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) virus in China. The Directorate of Health Services, Pune has issued a guideline in this regard on January 3, 2025. Information about what to do and what not to do has been given through the guidelines. The information is being given through the Public Health Department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation that no such patient infected with Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) has been found in Mumbai city and suburbs. However, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation administration is also appealing to citizens to follow the guidelines," the BMC stated.

"It is a seasonal disease that usually occurs in winter and early summer, like RSV and flu. The virus was first detected in the Netherlands in the year 2001. There is no cause for concern regarding the report of Human Metapneumovirus virus detected in China. Necessary precautions are being taken in this regard and there is no need to create an atmosphere of unnecessary panic," the BMC stated. However, as part of the alert, the health department has appealed to citizens to cover their mouth and nose with a handkerchief or tissue paper when they cough or sneeze. HMPV Virus Scare: Mamata Banerjee Says ‘No Human Metapneumovirus Cases Detected in West Bengal So Far’.

"Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or alcohol-based sanitizer. Stay away from public places if you have fever, cough and sneeze. Drink plenty of water and eat nutritious food. Ensure that there is adequate ventilation in all places to reduce transmission," the BMC stated. The health department urged the people to not shake hands and not reuse tissue paper and handkerchiefs. "Close contact with sick people. Touching your eyes, nose and mouth frequently. Spitting in public places. Taking medicine (self-medication) without consulting a doctor," it stated.

Earlier today, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) confirmed the detection of two cases of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Karnataka, identified through routine surveillance for respiratory viral pathogens. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said, "It has been found in two children. I talked to Dinesh Gundurao who is incharge of the health department... He took up a meeting with the department. Whatever decision it takes, the government will implement it. The government will take all precautionary measures and document this disease..."

The Ministry of Health, in a release, has stated that these cases were detected as part of ICMR's ongoing efforts to monitor and control respiratory illnesses across the country. HMPV is a respiratory virus that is already circulating globally, including in India. It has been associated with respiratory illnesses in various countries, although there has been no unusual surge in cases in India. The ICMR emphasised that despite the detection of these two cases, there has been no significant increase in Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) or Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases in the country. HMPV Virus ‘First Case’ Reported in India, 8-Month-Old Baby Tests Positive for Human Metapneumovirus in Bengaluru.

One of the affected individuals is a 3-month-old female infant, who was diagnosed with HMPV after being admitted to Baptist Hospital in Bengaluru. She had a history of bronchopneumonia and was discharged after receiving treatment. The second case involves an 8-month-old male infant who tested positive for HMPV on January 3, 2025, following his admission to Baptist Hospital in Bengaluru, also with a history of bronchopneumonia. Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) is a common respiratory virus that causes an upper respiratory infection.

