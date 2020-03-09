Hospital Boundary Wall Collapses in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar, 2 Dead

New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) Two men were killed and another was injured after the boundary wall of an eye hospital collapsed in southeast Delhi's Lajpat Nagar on Monday, police said.

Amit (30) and Gagan Wadhwa (45) were killed after the boundary wall of Model Eye Hospital in Lajpat Nagar II collapsed, they said.

The injured, Sharafat Ali (35), a resident of JJ Colony in Tigri, has been taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) R P Meena said the around 12-foot-high boundary wall of the hospital fell towards the service lane.

Two-three labourers and son of owner of a house near the hospital suffered severe injuries.

They were getting some iron work done in the back side of their house in the service lane, a senior police officer said.

The lower portion of the boundary wall (about 6 feet) was built using mud some 25-30 years ago and the upper portion was made of cement around 8-10 years ago, police said.

The lower portion of the boundary wall which was built by mud could not sustain pressure and the boundary wall collapsed leading to casualty, the DCP said.

A case has been registered in this regard, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)