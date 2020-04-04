HP CM Sanctions Rs 1 Cr for PPE, N95 Masks for Cops

Shimla, Apr 4 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur sanctioned a grant of Rs one crore to the police department on Saturday to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE) and N-95 masks for its personnel in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, an official spokesperson said.

Half of the amount will be granted from the HP COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and the rest from the State Disaster Response Fund, he said here.

The state government is committed to provide all necessary safety equipment to its frontline warriors in this fight against coronavirus, the official added.

