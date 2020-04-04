HP Govt Takes Grid Safety Steps for 'lighting Diyas' Event: CM

Shimla, Apr 4 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government has taken all measures to ensure the safety of power grid from load disruption during lighting the diyas event at 9pm on Sunday, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to switch off lights in their homes on Sunday at 9 pm for 9 minutes and light diyas, candles or torches on balconies to show their solidarity in the fight against coronavirus.

On Saturday, Thakur urged people to participate in the event and said lighting diyas would give a new strength to the country.

During a meeting with senior administration and medical officials through video conferencing, the CM said all steps to tackle the likely reduction and surge in power demand have already been taken.

Lights in hospitals and all other essential services like public utilities, municipal services, offices, street lights, police stations and manufacturing facilities will not be switched off during the event, he said.

Thakur clarified there is no call to switch off either street lights or appliances like computers, TVs, fans, refrigerators and ACs.

The CM again asked the officials to strictly monitor the members of Tablighi Jamaat who returned from the Nizamuddin gathering.

