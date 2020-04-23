Hrithik Roshan Extends Anniversary Wish to Parents in Most Adorable Ways

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): As Rakesh Roshan and Pinky Roshan celebrate their 49th wedding anniversary on Thursday, son Hrithik Roshan wished his parents in the most adorable way.The 46-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a video of him playing piano and singing 'Happy Anniversary' song for his parents.In the shared video, the 'War' actor was also joined by sons and ex-wife Sussanne Khan, as they all sang the songs with him.Taking it to the captions, the 'Super 30' actor wrote: The spirit must dance whether outdoors or quarantined indoors!Hrithik also posted two other separate videos, which featured some of the adorable moments shared by the senior couple.In the first video, the actor is seen grooving with his parents in a foreign location, with the 'Despacito' song played in the background.Meanwhile, the second video gave a glimpse of the Roshans connecting with their dear ones through video calling during the lockdown. (ANI)

