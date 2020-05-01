Hrithik Roshan Recalls Memories with Rishi Kapoor a Heart-melting Note

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): Recalling all his memories with the late actor Rishi Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan on Friday penned down a heart-melting note for the departed superstar.Roshan took to Instagram and posted the letter along with a throwback picture of himself with Rishi Kapoor and his star wife Neetu Kapoor."Even your love had so much energy that I had to stand at attention every time you called. I don't think I have ever in my life been able to continue sitting down when you spoke to me," Roshan wrote.Flipping through the pages of his early days as an actor, Hrithik recalled the times when Rishi Kapoor used to call him up after having watched his movies."Every time dad called and said "chintu uncle just saw your movie and he is calling you "I used to get up, heart palpitating and start walking around in the room, preparing myself for the deluge of love and reprimand mixed so genuinely together in your own inimitable way that it was difficult for an observer to distinguish which was which," he wrote."You gave me strength at my weakest moments. It felt so god damn amazing to think that Rishi Kapoor liked my work. It made me believe in myself," the 'Super 30' actor added.He ended the note by thanking the late seasoned star for his guiding and supporting him."Thank you for every time you picked up the phone and took the effort, thank you for repeatedly pointing out my mistakes, thank you for that consistent support and encouragement chintu uncle, there will never be any actor or human like you," the 'War' actor wrote."Thank you for being my childhood, for literally shouting out loud into my eardrums about the importance of hard work. And for being so blatantly and ridiculously honest that it made me believe every single word you ever said. I and the world and everyone you touched and inspired is going to miss you. So so much," his post further read.The stalwart Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully on Thursday morning after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia, his family said in a statement.In September 2019, the veteran actor returned to Mumbai after staying in New York for almost a year for cancer treatment. (ANI)

