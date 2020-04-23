Hry Education Minister Launches Mobile Study App for Primary School Students

Yamunanagar (Har), Apr 23 (PTI) Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal on Thursday launched the 'Sampark Baithak' mobile application for children in the state's primary schools to help them study from home during the lockdown period.

After launching the application here, the education minister said the curriculum of Class 5 has been made simple and interesting through cartoons and films.

He said that this app will prove beneficial, especially for the students of Hindi medium schools.

Giving details about the 'Sampark Baithak' mobile application, he said that the application has about 500 videos and audios of various concepts.

Mathematics has been explained in a simple manner while a lot of stories and poems are available in Hindi.

The education minister said that parents can install this application on their smartphones and sit with their children and show them videos related to the curriculum. Children can continue to study during the lockdown, he said.

Children can use worksheets available to practice while their progress is monitored on the app simultaneously, Pal added.

He said the education department can also monitor the progress of teachers through this application.

Pal also informed that all information like departmental circulars and necessary data can be shared with everyone through 'Sampark Baithak' mobile application, if required.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)