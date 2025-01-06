Hyderabad, January 6: Two persons travelling in a car were burnt alive after the vehicle caught fire near here on Monday evening, police said. The incident happened at around 5.30 pm when the vehicle was proceeding to Bacharam from Ghatkesar, when flames suddenly erupted and the two persons inside were caught in the blaze and died, a police official at Ghatkesar police station said, based on preliminary investigation. Mumbai Car Fire: Vehicle Goes up in flames near JVLR, Traffic Movement Disrupted (Watch Videos).

Hyderabad Car Fire

#Hyderabad--- Two persons were charred to death after the car they were caught fire on the Ghanpur service road in Ghatkesar police station limits in Medchal-Malkajgiri district. One among the deceased was identified as Sri Ram (26), a resident of Narapally. He runs a wholesale… pic.twitter.com/FIQZgPDxT7 — NewsMeter (@NewsMeter_In) January 6, 2025

Fire department personnel extinguished the flames. One of the deceased person was a man, while the body of the second person was completely burnt, the official said. The exact cause of the fire was being investigated. A further probe is on.

