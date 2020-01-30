Hyderabad Man Traced in Dubai After a Year; Brother Seeks Centre's Help to Get Him Back Home

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jan 30 (ANI): Mohammed Abdul Wahab, a Hyderabad-based man, who went missing a year ago in Dubai, has been traced. His brother has urged the Central government to help his family in bringing Wahab back to the home country."My elder brother, Mohammed Abdul Wahab, had been staying in Dubai for the last three to four years. Suddenly in the month of December 2018 he left his residence in Dubai and did not return," said Wahab's brother Mohammed Abdul Rauf. "The last time we got in touch with him was on January 17 last year and since then there has been no response from him. We appealed to the Central government to help us find him. Finally after 12 months, Wahab's location has been traced in Dubai. We now request the Central government and the Indian Embassy in Dubai to help my brother get back to the country as our financial condition is very bad. We cannot afford the travel expenses," Rauf added.He further shared that as of now Wahab is staying at a friend's residence in Dubai. (ANI)

