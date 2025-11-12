New Delhi, November 12: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday rejected a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking direction for investigation by an independent authority of FIRs lodged in connection with the law and order situation after procession in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The Division bench headed by Chief Justice DK Upadhyay rejected the PIL filed by Shujat Ali. The High Court stated that the PIL is misconceived, as this court sitting in Delhi cannot issue directions to Authorities outside. ‘I Love Muhammad’ Row: Congress MP Imran Masood Placed Under House Arrest Ahead of Bareilly Visit (Watch Video).

The petition had also sought a direction for free, fair and expeditious investigation, handing over the matter to CBCID or constituting an SIT under the monitoring of the High Court. Two FIRs were lodged in Kanpur, Bahraich, in Uttar Pradesh, and Kashipur in Uttarakhand after a law and order situation arose following a procession carrying a poster with the words 'I Love Mohammad'. During the hearing, the bench raised a question about "how this petition can be treated as a PIL. The persons named in the FIR. Why don't they come forward?" YouTuber Mohammad Aamir Arrested by Moradabad Police for Posting Obscene Content; ‘TRT’ Channel Under Scanner for Spreading Hate (Watch Video).

The counsel for the petitioner submitted that the accused persons are afraid of the police; therefore, they are not coming forward. The court inquired about the connection between this petition and the public interest. The counsel said that the police action is affecting the interests of my community. The court questioned how an FIR lodged against some persons can affect the community. The court also asked how the PIL is maintainable here in Delhi? The counsel stated that this court can hear this PIL, as it had previously heard a matter related to the movie Udaipur Files. The court said it was a different matter. After hearing the submissions, the court rejected the PIL.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)