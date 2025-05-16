Washington, May 16: Singer Billie Eilish has spoken out against AI-generated images of her attending the 2025 Met Gala, which sparked criticism online. In a video shared on her Instagram Story, Eilish laughed at the negative reactions, revealing she was not even at the event. "I wasn't there. That's AI," Eilish said, while eating an ice cream cone. "I had a show in Europe that night. Let me be! I wasn't even there!" The singer was performing in Amsterdam as part of her 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' tour, which coincided with the Met Gala on May 5. ‘Loved Seeing King Khan’: Khloe Kardashian Is All Hearts for Shah Rukh Khan’s Met Gala 2025 Debut, Calls Bollywood Superstar’s Look ‘Amazing’.

Earlier, fellow musician Katy Perry also addressed similar fake images of her attending the Met Gala, captioning a post, "Couldn't make it to the MET" and referencing her own tour schedule. Eilish expressed frustration over people criticising her supposed Met Gala look, and said, "Seeing people talk about what I wore to this year's Met Gala being trash... I wasn't there!," as quoted by E! News. Met Gala 2025: Shah Rukh Khan Makes Red Carpet Debut.

The 2025 Met Gala celebrated the Costume Institute's spring exhibition, 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' which explores the concept of dandyism and its impact on Black style from the 18th century to the present. The event's dress code, 'Tailored for You,' encouraged the attendees to get creative with suiting and tailoring.

