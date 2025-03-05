New Delhi, March 5: The Supreme Court on Wednesday made a significant observation, stating that Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers often try to assert their superiority over Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers. This observation was made during a hearing on the misutilization of the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) fund, which is meant to promote afforestation and conservation of forest resources.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and Augustine George Masih remarked that, from their experience as government pleaders and judges, IAS officers show supremacy over IFS and IPS officers. According to Justice Gavai, this tendency of IAS officers to show supremacy is a persistent issue across all states, leading to resentment among IPS and IFS officers. "In my experience as a government pleader for three years and a judge for 22 years, I can tell you IAS officers want to show their supremacy over IPS and IFS officers... There is always a conflict in all states... There is always heartburning amongst the IPS and IFS that though they are part of the same cadre, why should the IAS treat them as superiors," said Justice Gavai. Sutandra Chattopadhyay Death Case: Victim’s Mother Approaches Calcutta High Court Seeking Fair Probe.

Further, the apex court expressed concern over CAMPA funds being used for non-admissible activities, such as buying iPhones and laptops, and directed the Chief Secretary of the concerned state to file an affidavit. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was present during the hearing of the case, assured the bench that he would try to resolve such internal conflicts between the officers. The bench, stating that the "CAMPA fund is to be utilised for increasing green cover" and expressing concern over the utilisation of the same for non-admissible activities and not depositing interests is a matter of grave concern, the bench directed the Chief Secretary of the concerned state to file the affidavit. 'Pathetic': Delhi HC Upset over Defiance of SC Order on Mandatory Marriage Registrations.

The Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) is part of India's environmental policy framework, which aims to balance the country's developmental needs with the imperative of conserving its forest resources.

