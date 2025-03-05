Kolkata, March 5: Tanushree Chattopadhyay, the mother of dancer-cum-event management professional Sutandra Chattopadhyay, who died in an accident last month allegedly while escaping drunk youths, on Wednesday, approached a single-judge Bench of the Calcutta High Court seeking a fair probe by the cops in the matter. The single-judge Bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh had admitted the petition and the matter is expected to come up for hearing during the current week.

On the early morning of February 24 this year, Sutandra died on the National Highway at Panagarh in West Burdwan district after the driver of the vehicle in which she and her colleagues were traveling increased the speed of the car and took evasive action in an attempt to save her from drunk youths chasing them in another vehicle. Sutandra Chattopadhyay Death: 1 Accused Arrested Nearly 4 Days After Tragic Death of Dancer-Cum Event Management Professional in West Bengal.

Although the fellow passengers of the victim gave this statement to both the police and the media persons, the investigating officials claimed that the accident happened because of overtaking attempts in which the driver lost balance. The victim’s mother since the beginning had been claiming that the investigating cops had been trying to shield the youths probably because of their influential connections.

Now she has approached the Calcutta High Court seeking a fair probe in the matter so that her daughter gets justice. In her petition, she had claimed that the death of her daughter was a virtual murder and those chasing her including the driver of the chasing vehicle were drunk and were constantly making objectionable statements about her. “There is a mystery behind her death. This is not a simple case of an accident. This is a case of virtual murder,” the victim’s mother had stated. Sutandra Chattopadhyay Death Case: West Bengal Dancer and Event Management Professional Dies in Road Accident After Being Chased by Drunk Men.

On February 27, almost 72 hours from the time of the mishap, the cops arrested the owner-cum-driver of the chasing vehicle Babul Yama, a businessman and a dealer in automobile spare parts. He has a criminal record as in February 2024, he was arrested by cops at Budbud Police Station in West Burdwan in connection with a deal on smuggled automobile spare parts. However, he was released on bail soon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 05, 2025 03:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).