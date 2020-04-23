ICA to Provide Financial Aid to Former Cricketers Amid COVID-19 Crisis

New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): The Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) has decided to look after 25-30 former cricketers, who do not have any income source, and provide financial assistance to them owing to the coronavirus crisis in the country.ICA will help former cricketers who are not earning and are not getting any pension from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)."We have decided to help our former cricketers with some amount. This help will be given to those who have no income source. We are going to raise funds for 25 to 30 cricketers who don't have a pension or a job and passed 60 years of age. So, we will try to help those needy cricketers but they should have played first-class cricket," ICA chief Ashok Malhotra told ANI.The ICA plans to donate Rs 15 lakh from its fund, and the members are also likely to chip in with separate contributions."ICA will put in Rs 10 to 15 lakh in the fund and some of us will give our pensions. Apart from this, I have requested many cricketers to give at least Rs 1000 and we will know more about it by tomorrow," Malhotra added.The assistance will be provided to the veteran players on a monthly basis until the crisis subsides. (ANI)

