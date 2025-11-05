New Delhi, November 5: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah, has congratulated Amul and Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) for occupying the first two ranks among the top ten cooperatives in the world on Tuesday, a press release of the Ministry of Cooperation said. In a post on X, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah said, "A proud moment for Bharat! Heartiest congratulations to Amul and IFFCO for occupying the first two ranks among the top ten cooperatives in the world."

"It is an honor to the tireless dedication of millions of women associated with Amul and farmers contributing to the IFFCO. It is also a testament to the boundless potential of the cooperatives, which is being transformed into a global model of empowerment and self-reliance by Prime Minister Narendra Modi", he said. Meanwhile, in a post on 'X', Ministry of Cooperation said, "A landmark achievement of India's cooperative sector. Two of India's leading cooperatives, Amul and IFFCO, have secured the 1st and 2nd ranks in the global ranking for cooperatives, respectively." Amul in US: In a First, Amul To Launch Fresh Milk in America Within Week, Says MD Jayen Mehta.

"This is a global endorsement of PM Shri @NarendraModi Ji's vision of 'Sahkar Se Samriddhi,' which has revived the cooperative sector, giving a new impetus to our economy. Congratulations to @Amul_Coop and @IFFCO_PR", it said. Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel also congratulated Amul on this achievement, "Heartiest congratulations to Amul on being crowned the World's No.1 Cooperative. With relentless dedication to quality and innovation, Amul has emerged as one of India's most trusted brands, empowering millions of dairy farmers through its vast cooperative network, giving financial independence to women and transforming countless rural lives. A moment of immense pride for Gujarat & India."

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (Amul) has been ranked the No. 1 cooperative in the world based on GDP per capita performance, according to the latest ICA World Cooperative Monitor 2025. The report was released at the ICA CM50 Conference in Doha, Qatar. Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Limited (GCMMF), is India's largest food product marketing organisation with annual turnover (2023-24) USD 7.3 Billion . Its daily milk procurement is approximately 35 million Liters per day from 18600 village milk cooperative societies, 18 member unions covering 33 districts, and 3.64 million milk producer members. Amul Price Drop After GST Cut: Butter, Ghee, Ice-Cream, Other Products To Get Cheaper As Dairy Brand Revises Prices of Over 700 Products To Pass on GST Rate Cut Benefit From September 22.

Amul, IFFCO Occupy First 2 Ranks Among Top 10 Cooperatives in World

A proud moment for Bharat! Heartiest congratulations to @Amul_Coop and @IFFCO_PR for occupying the first two ranks among the top ten cooperatives in the world. It is an honor to the tireless dedication of millions of women associated with Amul and farmers contributing to the… https://t.co/BiiU27uFkW — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 4, 2025

Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO) is a cooperative that manufactures and markets fertilisers. Founded in 1967 and headquartered in New Delhi, it is one of the largest cooperatives in the world, with around 35,000 member cooperatives reaching over 50 million Indian farmers.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)