Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 1 (ANI): Chennai Singams have announced Ankur Singh as Captain and Ketan Mhatre as Vice-Captain for the upcoming Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 3. The franchise also unveiled a Rs 1,00,000 award for the 'Man of the Match' & Rs 50,000 reward for the Impact Player of the Match in every Chennai Singams victory.

The announcements were made during a New Year Fan Meet & Greet held in Mumbai on January 1, as the Chennai Singams family came together to celebrate the start of the year with its supporters, as per a press release from ISPL.

The venue buzzed with energy as fans gathered to meet the Chennai Singams squad, interact with players, and participate in engaging activities. The evening was attended by Chennai Singams Co-Owners Rajdip Gupta and Sandip Gupta, CEO - Rahuul Patil, Chief Mentor - Deepak Shinde, Head Coach Chandrakant Shinde, Assistant Head Coach Nilesh Pardeshi, and Strategist, Ashishkumar Jaiswal.

Key members of the squad present at the event included 'Hard Hitter' Ketan Mhatre, 'West Bengal's Pride' Jagannath Sarkar, 'God of Tennis Ball Cricket' Krishna Satpute, 'All-Rounder' Ankur Singh, 'Ace Pacer' Anurag Sarshar, along with Sarfaraz Khan, Rajesh Sorte, Mohammed Nadeem, Ashish Pal, Aryan Kharkar, Aman Yadav, Dheeraj Singh, Nagesh Wadekar, Sambhaji Patil, Ankit Yadav, Moyoddin Shaikh, Sunil Kumar, and Ganesh Shillikyatar.

Announcing the leadership appointments and the Impact Player initiative at the Fan Meet and Greet, Chennai Singams Co-Owner Rajdip Gupta said, "We strongly believe that a team is defined by its players and its fans, and we are delighted to begin the new year in the presence of both. We have assembled a strong squad this season and are pleased to announce Ankur Singh as Captain and Ketan Mhatre as Vice-Captain. In our winning matches, we will reward the Man of the Match with an additional Rs 1,00,000, while the Impact Player of the Match will receive Rs 50,000 from the Chennai Singams management; not as a reward, but as a motivation."

Chennai Singams will open their ISPL Season 3 campaign against the Tiigers of Kolkata on January 10, 2026, at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat. (ANI)

