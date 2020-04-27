IMD-LOW PRESSURE-ANDAMAN   Low Pressure Area Likely to Form over South Andaman Sea on April 30: IMD

New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) A low pressure area is likely to form over the south Andaman Sea and the neighbourhood around April 30, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday.

It is very likely to intensify further during the subsequent 48 hours and very likely to move north-northwestwards initially and then north-northeastwards along and off Andaman & Nicobar Islands from April 30 to May 3, the Cyclone Warning Division (CWD) of the IMD said.

"The system is under continuous surveillance and the concerned state governments are being informed regularly," it said.

A low pressure is the first stage of cyclone. However, not all low pressure areas develop into a cyclone.

Under its influence, the Andaman & Nicobar Islands and the surrounding sea areas are likely to receive moderate rainfall at many places, with heavy falls at isolated places very likely over the Nicobar Islands on April 30, the CWD said.

The intensity and spatial extent is likely to increase further during the subsequent days, becoming light to moderate rainfall at most places and heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands on May 1, and heavy to very heavy falls at a few places over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands on May 2.

Squally winds, speed reaching 40-50 kilometres per hour gusting to 60 kilometres per hour, are likely to prevail over north Sumatra coast, south Andaman Sea, Nicobar Islands and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal on April 30 and May 1, over north Andaman Sea, Andaman Islands and adjoining southeast and east central Bay of Bengal on May 2 and 3.

Sea conditions will be rough to very rough over north Sumatra coast, south Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal on April 30 and May 1, and over Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of southeast and east central Bay of Bengal on May 2 and 3.

The fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea along and off north Sumatra coast, Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of southeast and east central Bay of Bengal from April 30 to May 3, the CWD said.

